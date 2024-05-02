HT Auto
HomeNew CarsIsuzuV-CrossZ Prestige 4x4 MT

Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 MT

Isuzu V-Cross Front Left Side
1/14
Isuzu V-Cross Grille
2/14
Isuzu V-Cross Headlight
3/14
Isuzu V-Cross Hill Assist
4/14
Isuzu V-Cross Left Side View
5/14
Isuzu V-Cross Ac Controls
6/14
31.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Isuzu V-Cross Key Specs
Engine1898 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all V-Cross specs and features

V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 MT Latest Updates

V-Cross is a 5 seater Pickup Truck which has 4 variants. The price of V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 MT in Delhi is Rs. 31.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
  • Max Torque: 360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres
  • BootSpace: 215 litres
    • ...Read More

    Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 MT Price

    Z Prestige 4x4 MT
    ₹31.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1898 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    26,92,000
    RTO
    3,52,500
    Insurance
    1,35,263
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    31,80,263
    EMI@68,356/mo
    Check Latest Offers
    Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 60 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Soft Ride, Leaf Spring
    Front Suspension
    Independent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 60 R18
    Length
    5332 mm
    Wheelbase
    3095 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1955 kg
    Height
    1855 mm
    Width
    1880 mm
    Bootspace
    215 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    55 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    No
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Chrome
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    9 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Brown & Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 MT EMI
    EMI61,521 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    28,62,236
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    28,62,236
    Interest Amount
    8,29,001
    Payable Amount
    36,91,237

    Isuzu V-Cross other Variants

    Z 4x4 MT
    ₹30.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1898 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    25,52,000
    RTO
    3,35,000
    Insurance
    1,29,864
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    30,17,364
    EMI@64,855/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Z 4x2 AT
    ₹30.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1898 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Z Prestige 4x4 AT
    ₹36.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1898 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View more Variants

