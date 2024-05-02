V-Cross is a 5 seater Pickup Truck which has 4 variants. The price of V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 MT in Delhi is Rs. 31.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionV-Cross is a 5 seater Pickup Truck which has 4 variants. The price of V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 MT in Delhi is Rs. 31.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Z Prestige 4x4 MT is 55 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Shift Indicator, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: