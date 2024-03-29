Man driving Isuzu V-Cross blocks traffic in Delhi to shoot reel, performs stunts

For the sake of popularity on social media, India has been witnessing a rising trend of stunts with vehicles on public road which often lead to inconvenience to others and even pose threats. After the two viral videos from Noida during Holi festival, another one has surfaced on social media where a man is seen performing stunts and blocking traffic on a busy road to shoot reels. The video has gone viral of the man with his golden yellow Isuzu V-Cross pickup truck. Netizens have shared the video criticising his actions and urging Delhi Police to take action.

The undated video shows the man driving up the Isuzu V-Cross on a busy road in Paschim Vihar, located in west Delhi. He parks the car in the middle of the road in a manner that it held up incoming traffic. The video shows queue of vehicles lined up behind the Isuzu pickup truck while the man and another woman travelling with him walk out of the car to pose for the camera.

The person, who appears to be one of the several social media influencers, was later seen driving the same car in a dangerous manner. He was seen shooting from the moving vehicle with the door open. While he had one hand on the wheels he used the other to shoot the video while speeding.

The video sparked angry reactions from netizens on social media. While many criticised the road stunt performed by the person, others urged Delhi Police to take strict action against him to set a precedence. Earlier this week, Noida Police cracked down on three influencers after their videos of vehicle stunts went viral during the Holi celebrations. In both cases, the Noida Police slapped a hefty fine of ₹33,000 for violating as many as six sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Traffic violations of these kind has seen an increase in recent years with influencers putting other road users at risk to click pictures or shoot videos. The police authority has urged people against such actions or face severe punishment for breaking traffic rules.

