Hyundai Creta N Line is priced between Rs. 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hyundai Creta N Line?

The Hyundai Creta N Line is available in 12 variants - N8 1.5 Turbo MT, N8 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte, N8 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone, N8 1.5 Turbo DCT, N8 1.5 Turbo DCT Titan Grey Matte, N8 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone, N10 1.5 Turbo MT, N10 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte, N10 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone, N10 1.5 Turbo DCT, N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Titan Grey Matte, N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone.

What are the Hyundai Creta N Line colour options?

Hyundai Creta N Line comes in six colour options: Shadow Grey, Atlas White, Thunder Blue With Abyss Black Roof, Atlas White With Abyss Black Roof, Titan Grey, Abyss Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hyundai Creta N Line?

Hyundai Creta N Line comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1482 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hyundai Creta N Line?

Hyundai Creta N Line rivals are Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Thar ROXX, Mahindra XUV700, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

What is the mileage of Hyundai Creta N Line?

Hyundai Creta N Line comes with a mileage of 18.2 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Hyundai Creta N Line?

Hyundai Creta N Line offers a 5 Seater configuration.