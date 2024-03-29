Creta N LinePriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Hyundai Creta N Line Front Left Side
View all Images

HYUNDAI Creta N Line

Launched in Mar 2024

5.0
1 Review
₹16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Creta N Line Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc

Creta N Line: 1482.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.1 kmpl

Creta N Line: 18-18.2 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 140.13 bhp

Creta N Line: 158.0 bhp

Hyundai Creta N Line Latest Update

Latest News:

Hyundai Creta N Line launched in Thailand. But is it even a N Line?
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 10, 2025: Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line vs Creta Electric: Here's what differentiates the three versions

Hyundai Creta N Line Price:

Hyundai Creta N Line is priced between Rs. 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hyundai Creta N Line?

Hyundai Creta N Line Variants
Hyundai Creta N Line price starts at ₹ 16.82 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.45 Lakhs
12 Variants Available
Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo MT ₹16.82 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte ₹16.87 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone ₹16.97 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo DCT ₹18.32 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo DCT Titan Grey Matte ₹18.37 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Creta N Line N8 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone ₹18.47 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Creta N Line N10 1.5 Turbo MT ₹19.34 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Creta N Line N10 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte ₹19.39 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Creta N Line N10 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone ₹19.49 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Creta N Line N10 1.5 Turbo DCT ₹20.3 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Creta N Line N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Titan Grey Matte ₹20.35 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Creta N Line N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone ₹20.45 Lakhs
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hyundai Creta N Line Images

21 images
Hyundai Creta N Line Colours

Hyundai Creta N Line is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Shadow grey
Atlas white
Thunder blue with abyss black roof
Atlas white with abyss black roof
Titan grey
Abyss black

Hyundai Creta N Line Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque253 Nm
Mileage18.2 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1482 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Hyundai Creta N Line comparison with similar cars

Hyundai Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Alcazar
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Mahindra XUV700
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹16.82 Lakhs*
₹11.11 Lakhs*
₹14.99 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹13.99 Lakhs*
₹11.42 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
128 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
55 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
109 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
84 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
119 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
32 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
158 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
182 bhp
Power
91 bhp
Torque
253 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
450 Nm
Torque
122 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
4560 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
4428 mm
Length
4695 mm
Length
4345 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
1710 mm
Height
1844 mm
Height
1923 mm
Height
1755 mm
Height
1645 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1870 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1795 mm
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Bagga Link Hyundai
East Patel Nagar, Near Patel Nagar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 8800021510
Koncept Hyundai
A-2/4, Africa Avenue, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp Bhikaji Kama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 8050575230
Pahwa Hyundai
25 B/5, Karol Bagh, New Rohtak Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110005
+91 - 7942531129
Frontier Hyundai
K 1/36K- KH-107/17/1, Dwarka, Opp Sector-5,Main Rajapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9811249980
Hans Hyundai
69/1a, TSG Complex, Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Karampura Flyover, Block C, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9871377443
Lamba Hyundai
F1/189, SADHNA ENCLAVE, Malviya Nagar, Savitri Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
+91 - 7290009150
Hyundai Creta N Line Videos

Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line comparison: Which SUV suits you more?
29 Mar 2024
Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?
15 Mar 2024

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Creta N Line EMI

Select Variant:
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
1482 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16.82 Lakhs*
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
1482 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.82 Lakhs*
N8 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte
1482 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.87 Lakhs*
N8 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone
1482 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.97 Lakhs*
N8 1.5 Turbo DCT
1482 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹18.32 Lakhs*
N8 1.5 Turbo DCT Titan Grey Matte
1482 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹18.37 Lakhs*
N8 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
1482 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹18.47 Lakhs*
N10 1.5 Turbo MT
1482 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹19.34 Lakhs*
N10 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte
1482 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹19.39 Lakhs*
N10 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone
1482 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹19.49 Lakhs*
N10 1.5 Turbo DCT
1482 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹20.3 Lakhs*
N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Titan Grey Matte
1482 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹20.35 Lakhs*
N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
1482 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹20.45 Lakhs*
EMI ₹30283.48/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Hyundai Creta N Line User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Best Family Car
I like the sunroof of the car. The car is very spacious and has enough headroom. It is equipped with six airbags, which are the best in class. By: Ranbir Singh Matharu (May 5, 2025)
