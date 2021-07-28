Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ford Aspire comes in two petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Aspire measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,704 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,490 mm. The ground clearance of Aspire is 174. A five-seat model, Ford Aspire sits in the Compact Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ford Aspire price starts at ₹ 7.24 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.73 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ford Aspire comes in 4 variants. Ford Aspire top variant price is ₹ 8.69 Lakhs.
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium Plus 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium1.5 TDCi
₹8.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual
Titanium Plus 1.5 TDCi
₹8.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual