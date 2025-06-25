Exp. Launch on 30 Oct 2025
Category Average: 636.0 cc
R7: 689.0 cc
Category Average: 21.61 kmpl
R7: 24.0 kmpl
Category Average: 93.44 ps
R7: 73.4 ps
Category Average: 202.0 kmph
R7: 130.0 kmph
The Yamaha R7 is expected to launch on 30th Oct 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹10 Lakhs* Onwards.
The Yamaha R7 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
Triumph Daytona 660, Honda CBR650R, Yamaha MT-09, Honda CB650R and Triumph Street Triple are sought to be the major rivals to Yamaha R7.
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
|Max Power
|73.4 PS @ 8750 rpm
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|67 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Mileage
|24.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Yes
|Engine
|689.0 cc
|Max Speed
|130 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
