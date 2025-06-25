R7Specs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersNews
Yamaha R7 Right Side View
UPCOMING
View all Images

YAMAHA R7

Exp. Launch on 30 Oct 2025

3.0
1 Opinion
₹10 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
R7 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 636.0 cc

R7: 689.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.61 kmpl

R7: 24.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 93.44 ps

R7: 73.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 202.0 kmph

R7: 130.0 kmph

Yamaha R7 Latest Update

Yamaha R7 Variants

Yamaha R7 price is expected to start at ₹ 10 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
R7 STD₹10 Lakhs*
689 cc
Clock
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

Yamaha R7 Images

18 images
Yamaha R7 Specifications and Features

Max Power73.4 PS @ 8750 rpm
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque67 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Mileage24.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightYes
Engine689.0 cc
Max Speed130 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Excellent Motors
H.No. D 6/28 &Amp; 29, Ground Floor ,Sec, Rohitor 6Ni, Delhi 110085
+91 - 9818922508
Pacee Automotives
S-5 Okhla Industrial Area Phase -2 Near Madhur Bajaj Showroom, Delhi 110020
+91 - 9899456557
SAWHNEY AUTOMOBILE
K-24, Ground Floor, Rajapuri, Khata No.107/10, Main Road Palam,Dwarka, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9953297923
Shiva Motors
E-11, 100 Feet Road, West Jyoti Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9990032261
Sawhney yamaha Raja garden
Wz-5, Plot No. 17, Raja Garden, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810106285
Prime Automation
C-42, Main Road, East Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9810035970
Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha R7 User Opinions & Ratings

3
1 Ratings & Opinions
Best for beginners. To ride a beast.
Exclusive! This bike holds an Impressive looks and attraction. The beauty and beast type of bike are similar as it is !By: Krr shah (Oct 14, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
