R7 Launch Date

The Yamaha R7 is expected to launch on 30th Oct 2025.

R7 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹10 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Yamaha R7 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 689.0 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

R7 Rivals

Triumph Daytona 660, Honda CBR650R, Yamaha MT-09, Honda CB650R and Triumph Street Triple are sought to be the major rivals to Yamaha R7.