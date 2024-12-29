HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Komaki Ranger
View all Images

KOMAKI Ranger

Launched in Jan 2022

5.0
1 Review
₹1.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ranger Key Specs

Speed

Ranger: 80.0 kmph

Range

Ranger: 225.0 km

Charging

Ranger: 4.0 hrs

Battery

Ranger: 3.6 kwh

About Komaki Ranger

Komaki Ranger Variants
Komaki Ranger price starts at ₹ 1.85 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.85 Lakhs*
80 kmph
200 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Komaki Ranger Images

12 images
Komaki Ranger Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Battery Capacity3.6 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Range200-250 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
Komaki Ranger EMI

Komaki Ranger User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
Classic Beast
Classic Beast
The bike is comfortable and relaxed, with an awesome classic look. It is good for long drives, and the sound is also awesome. Loved it! By: Rahul (Dec 29, 2024)
