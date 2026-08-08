In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Komaki Ranger choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Ranger Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve R [2021-2024] up to 100 km/charge and the Ranger has a range of up to 200-250 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Ranger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Ranger
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|200-250 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|115 Ah
|3.6 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours