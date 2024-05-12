Parliament election to hurt car sales in India in H1 FY25: Tata Motors' CFO

Tata Motors, India's third-largest carmaker by sales, expects the passenger vehicle demand in India to weaken in the first half of FY25 owing to the parliamentary election that has been going on in the country, reported Reuters. Tata Motors ' Chief Financial Officer P B Balaji has reportedly said that the automaker is waiting for elections to end to assess demand. He flagged the general election as a demand dampener for the passenger vehicles in the country.

The general election in India started in mid-April this year and will end in early June. Balaji's comment comes almost immediately after FADA forecasted earlier this week that the uncertainty around elections could hurt automakers' sales in May 2024. The report stated that passenger vehicle sales growth in India is expected to slow down to five per cent in the current financial year that started in April 2024 compared to last year's 8.4 per cent growth rate. However, Balaji hopes the Indian passenger vehicle market will see a better second half with decent sales growth.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs View Details Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 40.5 kWh 465 km 465 km ₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: Tata Harrier or Safari? Which one should you pick and why

Luxury car sales to remain resilient

Tata Motors which owns the luxury British car marque Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) further revealed that overall sales for luxury vehicles would likely remain resilient in the current fiscal, which is a positive sign for JLR's cash flow. The Jaguar Land Rover currently contributes two-thirds of Tata Motors' consolidated revenue and has registered a turnaround in profitability after years of losses. The OEM is now focusing on luxury SUVs like Range Rover Sport and top-selling Defender in an attempt to boost its profit margin.

The report has revealed that Tata Motors expects JLR's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margins in FY25 to be similar to the 8.5 per cent it clocked in the previous financial year. JLR is reportedly targeting an EBIT margin of over 10 per cent by the next financial year FY26.

First Published Date: