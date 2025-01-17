HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DMSPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Birla DMS Right View
View all Images

BIRLA DMS

Launched in Oct 2022

5.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

DMS Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 90.45 kmph

DMS: 110.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 131.68 km

DMS: 145.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.27 hrs

DMS: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.72 kwh

DMS: 1.56 kwh

View all DMS Specs and Features

About Birla DMS

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with DMS.
VS
Birla DMS
Birla V6
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Tap here to expand
Birla DMS Variants
Birla DMS price starts at ₹ 1.63 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.31 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla DMS ...Read More
5 Variants Available
45 Ah₹1.63 Lakhs*
100 kmph
130 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Check Offers
60 Ah₹1.81 Lakhs*
100 kmph
130 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Check Offers
75 Ah₹2 Lakhs*
100 kmph
130 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Check Offers
90 Ah₹2.22 Lakhs*
100 kmph
130 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Check Offers
105 Ah₹2.31 Lakhs*
100 kmph
130 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Birla DMS Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Birla DMS Images

9 images
View All DMS Images

Birla DMS Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range130-160 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
View all DMS specs and features

Birla DMS comparison with similar bikes

Birla DMS
Birla V6
Maruthisan Racer
Rowwet Trono
Matter Aera
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Seeka SBolt
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Hurricane
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹1.63 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.6 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.93 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.81 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.74 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.71 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.69 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.63 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.33 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.33 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.6 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
130-160 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
120 km
Range
130 km
Range
125 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
201 km
Range
110 km
Range
80 km
Range
129 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingDMS vs V6DMS vs RacerDMS vs TronoDMS vs AeraDMS vs EvoqisDMS vs SBoltDMS vs KM 3000DMS vs ThunderboltDMS vs HurricaneDMS vs Ferrato Disruptor
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Birla Bikes

View all Birla Bikes

Birla DMS EMI

Select Variant:
45 Ah
100-120 kmph | 130-160 km
₹ 1.63 Lakhs*
Select Variant
45 Ah
100-120 kmph | 130-160 km
₹1.63 Lakhs*
60 Ah
100-120 kmph | 130-160 km
₹1.81 Lakhs*
75 Ah
100-120 kmph | 130-160 km
₹2 Lakhs*
90 Ah
100-120 kmph | 130-160 km
₹2.22 Lakhs*
105 Ah
100-120 kmph | 130-160 km
₹2.31 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2615.77/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Birla DMS User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Write a Review
Incredible Cruiser Sports Bike
Solid looks, perfect for a daring rider who wants to create a strong, attention-grabbing presence in public or anywhere elseBy: Manoj baghel (Jan 17, 2025)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesBirla BikesBirla DMS