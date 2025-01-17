Launched in Oct 2022
Category Average: 90.45 kmph
DMS: 110.0 kmph
Category Average: 131.68 km
DMS: 145.0 km
Category Average: 5.27 hrs
DMS: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 3.72 kwh
DMS: 1.56 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|130-160 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
Birla DMS
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
130-160 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
120 km
Range
130 km
Range
125 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
201 km
Range
110 km
Range
80 km
Range
129 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
|Currently viewing
|DMS vs V6
|DMS vs Racer
|DMS vs Trono
|DMS vs Aera
|DMS vs Evoqis
|DMS vs SBolt
|DMS vs KM 3000
|DMS vs Thunderbolt
|DMS vs Hurricane
|DMS vs Ferrato Disruptor
Popular Birla Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating