Atumobile Atum Vader on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.13 Lakhs. The on road price for Atumobile Atum Vader top variant goes up to Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Pune. The lowest price model is Atumobile Atum Vader S and the most priced model is Atumobile Atum Vader X. Atumobile Atum Vader on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Atumobile Atum Vader S ₹ 1.13 Lakhs Atumobile Atum Vader E ₹ 1.34 Lakhs Atumobile Atum Vader X ₹ 1.44 Lakhs