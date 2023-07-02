HT Auto
Home How-to Planning A Road Trip This Monsoon? Here's How To Check The Toll Expenses You Need To Shell Out

Planning a road trip? Here's how to check toll expenses you need to shell out

Monsoon is here and it is a great season for road trips. The rain and reduced temperature not only bring relief after the relentless heat waves of summer but make nature more beautiful during monsoon, making it appealing for road trips. If you are planning to take a road trip in the coming weeks, which involves driving on national highways across the country, then paying the toll is something you should take into account while estimating the costs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2023, 15:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
You can check the estimated toll expense you need to shell out during a road trip using Google Maps.
You can check the estimated toll expense you need to shell out during a road trip using Google Maps.

With such a huge road network and a large number of that being national highways, India has one of the largest networks of toll plazas across the country. The toll fee is different on different routes. Even though the central government implemented digital payment methods through the FASTag a few years back, there are some toll plazas that require you to pay the toll tax via cash. In either case, it is best to know in advance how much toll you have to pay during your trip. This will help you to estimate the budget for the trip properly.

Also Read : How to keep your car in the best shape during monsoon: Five key tips

Google Maps has rolled out a feature that does the work for you showing you an estimated toll expense you have to shell out during the trip on a particular route. As the tech giant said in 2022, to help make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier, it rolled out toll prices on Google Maps for the first time.

Shopping Bag Shop Now
47% OFF
Tip&Top creation Blind Spot Mirror for Car Universal Fit Spot Mirror with HD Glass Convex Wide Angle Rear View on Lens Safe Driving - Pack of 2
Rs. 370 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Tukzer 4.8 Amp Universal Car Mobile Charger| Dual USB Port 2.4A + 2.4A Fast Charging| DC12V-24V Cigarette Lighter Adapter| Emergency Glass Breaker Steel Tip| for All Smart Phones and Tablets (Silver)
Rs. 531 Rs. 1,399
Amazon_Logo
AllExtreme EXSCPB2 Seat Belt Shoulder Pad Cushions for Safety Plush & Comfortable Fabric Durable Adjustable Comfortable Driving Universal for Car, Camera, Bag (Beige & Black, 2 Pcs)
Rs. 535
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
CARTMAN Car Tissues Holder for Car, Visor Tissue Holder, Car Tissue Box, Car Disposable Masks Holder, Mask Dispenser for Car (Beige)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
HSR Car Tissue Holder, Sun Visor Tissue Holder, Car Visor Tissue Holder, PU Leather Backseat Tissue Case for Car/Truck (Black)
Rs. 373 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
CICMOD LED Road Flares Flashing Emergency Signal Warning Lights for Car Truck Beacon Disc Blue Light(Pack of 6)
Rs. 8,248.86
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Frixen Universal Memory Foam U Shaped Car Seat Neck Pillow Auto Headrest Pillow Support Rest Cushion Spine Seat Protect Headrest for Sleeping Pillow for car, Multi, pack of 1
Rs. 1,499 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
CQLEK® Flex Chimti Car Mobile Holder for Dashboard Anti-Slip Vehicle GPS Cellphone Mount Mobile Clip Stand for Galaxy S8/S7/S6/S5 and Other Smartphones Size Upto 6.5" Inch - (Multi Color)
Rs. 325 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
33% OFF
Artikel Universal Car Phone Holder | Air Vent Mount | 360° Rotatable | Compatible with All Mobile Phones | Simple Functional & Elegant Design | Dual Clips for Extra Grip on Rough Roads | Black
Rs. 299 Rs. 449
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
CQLEK® Flex Mobile Holder for Car Dashboard, Chimti Mobile Clip Stand for All Smartphones
Rs. 325 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Here's how to check and get an estimated cost of toll charges for your road trip.

Launch Google Maps app on your mobile

Google Maps is one of the preinstalled applications on any Android-powered smartphone. Also, you can install it on your iPhone, if you are using an Apple device. After that, launch the app.

Enter current location and destination

After launching the Google Maps application, enter your current location and desired destination in the designated spaces. The application will show you the routes with turn-by-turn locations. Also, it will show you what toll plazas you have to pass through during your journey to the destination. The route will also show you an estimated total of the toll charges you have to pay during the trip.

Check from NHAI website

Alternatively, you can check the charges from the dedicated website of the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI). You can check their dedicated website for the toll information system (https://tis.nhai.gov.in/). Click on the ‘Toll Plazas’ tab and click on the ‘On Map’ option. There you can type your current location and destination to check the route and the toll plazas en route. Click on each toll plaza to check what are the charges levied there on what type of vehicle.

How to check toll charges for a particular route
Step 1 :

Launch Google Maps app on your mobile

Step 2 :

Enter current location and destination

Step 3 :

Check from NHAI website

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2023, 15:31 PM IST
TAGS: driving tips car driving tips

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 439 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city