In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs 5.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 400 engine makes power and torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.