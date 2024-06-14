HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 81,414 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Pulsar 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Pulsar 125
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 74,016₹ 81,414
Mileage59.6 kmpl51.46 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124.4 cc
Power10.9 PS PS11.8 PS PS

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹81,414*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm50.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm11 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.4124.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorCarburetor
Bore
52 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L11.5 L
Length
6932055 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1320 mm
Height
810 mm1060 mm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85394,205
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01681,414
RTO
6,4516,513
Insurance
6,3866,278
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,024

