In 2026 Amo Mobility Inspirer or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Inspirer Price starts at Rs. 49,989 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Inspirer in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Inspirer has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Inspirer vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Inspirer
|Sport
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 49,989
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-