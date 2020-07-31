Zontes VX 310 touring motorcycle breaks cover

Zontes, the Guangdong, China based automaker has revealed the VX 310 touring bike in new official images. It is a subsidiary of Tayo Motorcycle Technology and is known for making small displacement motorcycles, step-throughs and scooters.

The new VX 310 gets a bulky front fairing and features high-raised handle bar, huge front windscreen, flat and wide seating, and slightly forward set foot pegs, all of which make it a credible touring machine.

The VX 310 sources power from a 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which is also shared with a couple of other bikes such as Zontes T310 adventure tourer, X310 sports tourer, and the V 310 cruiser. The engine is known to deliver a maximum power output of 35 PS at 9,000 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. As visible from its overall geometry, the VX 310 looks like a hybrid of of a cruiser and the X310 tourer.

The front fascia of the Zontes VX 310 features a Kawasaki Versys inspired design with tiny beaks sitting under the front dual headlamps. Over the top, it gets a huge electronically-controlled windshield which is a boon for long distance highway riding. The company has also included two small storage boxes which increase the luggage carrying capacity of the bike tremendously. It also gets a full-colour TFT instrument console. Highlights of the VX 310's design is its steel trellis frame and a single-sided swingarm which complements its rear machined alloy rear wheel.

The company exports the small 312 cc range of motorcycles to a few European and Latin American markets. Zontes sells a number of small displacement motorcycles and scooters in these regions.

As far as Indian market is concerned, there is no confirmed plans yet for the brand to setup shop in the country.



