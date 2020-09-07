Yamaha has recently taken the wraps off the 2021 YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition for the international markets. The bike has been priced at USD 5,599. It is going to be available in the global market starting from September 2020.

The motorcycle features YZR-M1 (Yamaha's MotoGP machine) inspired paint details on the outside. The livery includes shades of black and blue colours. In addition to this, the bike also gets special Monster Energy logo and ENEOS decals which gives it a very sporty appeal. Save for these exterior changes, there are no other visual tweaks on the bike.

At the heart of the new YZF-R3 sits a 321cc, inline twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Some of the key features on the YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition are twin-pod headlight, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, digital instrument cluster and split-style seats.

The suspension kit on the bike includes upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock. For the braking duties it uses a 298 mm front disc and 220 mm rotor at the back. These brakes work in conjunction with a dual-channel ABS.

The company has also revealed YZF-R1 Petronas edition to celebrate 46 years of Petronas. For the uninitiated, Petronas is the main sponsor of the Yamaha’s satellite team.