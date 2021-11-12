Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 becomes costlier in India within weeks of launch
The new Yamaha R15 V4.0 weighs 142 kgs (kerb). It was launched in India earlier this year in September. 
The new Yamaha R15 V4.0 weighs 142 kgs (kerb). It was launched in India earlier this year in September. 

Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 becomes costlier in India within weeks of launch

12 Nov 2021, 04:50 PM IST

  • Yamaha R15 V4 was launched in India earlier this year in September.

  • Save for the price increment there has been no other change on the new Yamaha R15 V4 motorcycle.

Yamaha Motor India has announced a price hike on its very recently launched YZF-R15 V4 motorcycle. The newly updated sports bike went on sale in the Indian market in September 2021.  

While originally the motorcycle was introduced at a base price tag of 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom), the company has now hiked the price across the variants by 3,000.

Here's a detailed updated price list of the Yamaha R15 V4 and these are all ex-showroom, Delhi prices:

R15 V4 Metallic Red: 1,70,800

R15 V4 Dark Knight: 1,71,800

R15 V4 Racing Blue: 1,75,800

R15 V4 Metallic Grey: 1,80,800

R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition: 1,82,800

Save for the price increment there has been no other change on the new motorcycle. It continues to feature the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. This engine has been rated to produce 18.1bhp of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. 

(Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Quarter-litre monsters on road)

Yamaha's entry-level sports bike features some high-spec equipment such as first-in-class features like traction control and quick shifter (optional). In addition to that, the bike also gets an assist and slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS. Its hardware package enlists premium components like side-down forks, an aluminium swingarm, and a delta box frame.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha MT-10 makes official debut: Key updates explained)

Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor India also might be gearing up for the introduction of a more affordable version of the popular YZF-R15 V4 motorcycle. (More details here)

 

  • First Published Date : 12 Nov 2021, 04:50 PM IST

