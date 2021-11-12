Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 becomes costlier in India within weeks of launch

Yamaha Motor India has announced a price hike on its very recently launched YZF-R15 V4 motorcycle. The newly updated sports bike went on sale in the Indian market in September 2021.

While originally the motorcycle was introduced at a base price tag of ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom), the company has now hiked the price across the variants by ₹3,000.

Similar Bikes

Here's a detailed updated price list of the Yamaha R15 V4 and these are all ex-showroom, Delhi prices:

R15 V4 Metallic Red: ₹1,70,800

R15 V4 Dark Knight: ₹1,71,800

R15 V4 Racing Blue: ₹1,75,800

R15 V4 Metallic Grey: ₹1,80,800

R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition: ₹1,82,800

Save for the price increment there has been no other change on the new motorcycle. It continues to feature the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. This engine has been rated to produce 18.1bhp of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

(Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ 25: Quarter-litre monsters on road)

Yamaha's entry-level sports bike features some high-spec equipment such as first-in-class features like traction control and quick shifter (optional). In addition to that, the bike also gets an assist and slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS. Its hardware package enlists premium components like side-down forks, an aluminium swingarm, and a delta box frame.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha MT-10 makes official debut: Key updates explained)

Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor India also might be gearing up for the introduction of a more affordable version of the popular YZF-R15 V4 motorcycle. (More details here)