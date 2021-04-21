Yamaha Motor has revealed a new paint scheme for its popular YZF-R15 in the Malaysian market. The fully-faired sports bike has now received a new silver colour option which adds a touch of premiumness to the affordable entry-level sports bike.

On the outside, the R15 has received flashy fluorescent yellow wheels that sync in with the overall silver/grey treatment on its outer skin. It also uses premium set of upside-down front forks, unlike the Indian-spec model that comes suspended on the telescopic front forks. Needless to say, the golden colour of the fork tubes complement the overall sporty appeal of the sportbike.

Save for the new paint scheme, the rest of the motorcycle remains the same. It continues to feature a twin-pod LED headlight that gives it a very intimidating appeal. It also comes with a digital instrument cluster, split-style seats and a full-fairing design which draws inspiration from the flagship YZF-R1 motorcycle. Its hardware components include upside-down front forks, rear mono-shock, and disc brakes on both wheels.

The R15 sources power from a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, fuel-injected engine which uses the company's patented Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. It also gets features such as Assist & Slipper (A&S) Clutch and a Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch.

It has been priced at RM11,988 ( ₹2.20 lakh) in the Malaysian market. Sadly, there is no update if the new silver paint scheme will be made available in the Indian market or not. Here, it gets a new Metallic Red colour option along with three additional paint options - Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Darknight.