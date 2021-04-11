Yamaha Motor's YZF-R15 V3.0 is undoubtedly one of the sportiest bikes in its class. It has a huge fan following not only in India, but around the globe. Needless to say, it not only carries looks of a dedicated sports bike, but also packs technology making it an advanced, performance oriented machine. Now a digital artist which goes by the name “eka_custom_designs" has created a rendering image of a track-only Yamaha YZF-R15.

While the bike retains its original silhouette, a majority of stock body parts have been replaced with sportier looking panels. The new body kit comes painted in the regular grey/black scheme as found on the stock motorcycle. There are sponsor sticker sets added throughout the body to give it a track-oriented appeal. What should be noted here is that it is just an unofficial digital rendering.

There are new wheels shod with track focused slicks for maximum grip on the ground. Moreover, there is also an aftermarket Akrapovic race exhaust kit. Other dedicated race-spec kits include bigger discs at the front, race seat, new USD suspension rods that come dipped in golden and a completely new tail section that looks more sharper and aerodynamic.

The R15 sources power from a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, fuel-injected engine which uses the company's patented Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. It also gets features such as Assist & Slipper (A&S) Clutch and a Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch.

The company has recently launched YZF R15 V3.0 in a new Metallic Red colour edition in India. The new model has been priced at ₹1,52,100 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). (more details here)



