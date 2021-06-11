Yamaha Motor India has announced that it will be launching a new motorcycle on June 18th. While the company is yet to confirm the official name of the motorcycle, select Yamaha dealers in India have already started accepting pre-bookings on the upcoming motorcycle at a refundable token amount ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000.

The official tech-specs of the new motorcycle were leaked in a document earlier this year, confirming the bike's official nameplate, specifications, and dimensions.

It will come based on the same 149cc single-cylinder engine as seen on the existing Yamaha FZ range of bikes. This engine delivers 12.4hp of maximum power at 7,250rpm and 13.3Nm of peak torque. And comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. While the engine and specs will be shared with the FZ range, it will outgrow its donor models in terms of body dimensions.

As the past spy images suggest, the FZ-X will feature a tall, high-raised tourer stance. In terms of dimensions, it will span 2,020mm in length, 785mm in width and 1,115mm in height. For the record, the FZS-FI spans 1,990mm x 780mm x 1,080mm in terms of length, width, and height figures. The change in dimensions is courtesy of the unique bodywork on the motorcycle. Apart from that, the wheelbase will remain identical at 1,330mm.

There is no direct rival to the Yamaha FZ-X in the market currently. When launched, expect it to be priced upwards of ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor India has also recently filed for the patent of Tracer nameplate in the country. (More details here)