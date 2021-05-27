Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Yamaha Sniper 155 moto-scooter launched: All you need to know
The Yamaha Sniper 155 scooter is based on the YZF-R15's powertrain.
The Yamaha Sniper 155 scooter is based on the YZF-R15's powertrain.

Yamaha Sniper 155 moto-scooter launched: All you need to know

1 min read . Updated: 27 May 2021, 05:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The key highlight of the Yamaha Sniper 155 scooter is its YZF-R15 sourced 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.
  • It is available in four colour options - Race Blue, Black Raven, Yellow Hornet, and Matte Titan.

Yamaha has launched the new Sniper 155 moto-scooter in the market of Phillippines. The scooter has been priced at PHP 1,14,900 which converts to 1.74 lakh as per current exchange rates.

The key highlight of the scooter is its YZF-R15 sourced 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-valve SOHC engine. This unit is tuned to deliver 17.7bhp at 9,500rpm and 14.4Nm at 8,000rpm in the Sniper 155. It is mated to a six-speed transmission. It also comes with Yamaha's patent VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology that's found on the YZF-R15 sportsbike.

(Also Read: Yamaha 'Tracer' nameplate trademarked for India: What it means)

On the outside, the scooter gets a very lean, sharp and stylish-looking body with a graphics set of 155 over the side body kit. It features a single-piece seat, a sleek rear grab handle as well as a side-mounted exhaust muffler. It is capable of accomodating 5.4-litre of fuel at once.

Some of the key features of the scooter include a slipper clutch, 12V DC power socket, smart key system, all LED lights as well as a full-LCD multi-function instrument cluster. It is available in four colour options - Race Blue, Black Raven, Yellow Hornet, and Matte Titan.

(Also Read: 2021 Yamaha NMax 125 maxi-scooter breaks cover: Key highlights)

The hardware kit of Sniper 155 includes telescopic forks at the front which is complemented by a swingarm suspension doing duties at the back. For braking, the scooter employs a hydraulic single disc brake system on both ends. It rides on 17-inch wheels on either end.

As far as its India launch is concerned, the scooter is unlikely to arrive in the country anytime soon.

TRENDING NEWS

See All
Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue