Yamaha Aerox 155 launched in new Metallic Black variant

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 12:48 PM IST

Save for the colour scheme update, there is no other change on the scooter. It continues to source power from the same 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). This is a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor that comes mated to a CVT transmission delivering a maximum power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The company has also given it a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts, moreover, it also gets a Stop & Start System to boost its overall fuel efficiency.

Some of the key features on the scooter include LED headlights and a tail light with 12 compact LEDs, a single-channel ABS, 5.8-inch Multi-Information Display, 14-inch wheels with wider 140mm rear tyre, Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Y-Connect App, 24.5-litre under-seat storage and an external fuel lid.