Aerox 155 by Yamaha souces power from the same 155 cc single-cylinder engine as the YZF-R15 sports bike.
Yamaha Aerox 155 launched in new Metallic Black variant

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 12:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • With the addition of the latest Metallic Black colour option, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is now available in a total of four colour choices.

Yamaha Motor India on Monday announced the launch of the Aerox 155 scooter in a new Metallic Black variant. With the introduction of the new colour, the Aerox 155 scooter is now available in a total of four colour options including MotoGP edition, Racing Blue and Gray Vermillion. The pricing of the new Metallic Black variant remains the same as all the other trims. 

The Metallic Black colour version of the Yamaha Aerox 155  has been priced at Rs. 1,29,000, Ex-showroom Delhi. It will be made available across all Yamaha Blue Square showrooms in India, from December 2021 onwards.

Save for the colour scheme update, there is no other change on the scooter. It continues to source power from the same 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). This is a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor that comes mated to a CVT transmission delivering a maximum power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The company has also given it a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts, moreover, it also gets a Stop & Start System to boost its overall fuel efficiency.

Some of the key features on the scooter include LED headlights and a tail light with 12 compact LEDs, a single-channel ABS, 5.8-inch Multi-Information Display, 14-inch wheels with wider 140mm rear tyre, Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Y-Connect App, 24.5-litre under-seat storage and an external fuel lid.

 

  • First Published Date : 06 Dec 2021, 12:25 PM IST

