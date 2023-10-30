Uno Minda launches new range of side stand sensors and switches for motorcycles

HT Auto
Forgetting to retract the side stand of a motorcycle or a scooter is one of the major reasons for road crashes involving two-wheelers. Leading automotive component manufacturer Uno Minda has introduced a new range of side stand sensors and switches that can mitigate this problem and make riding safer for motorcyclists. The auto component supplier has revealed in an official statement that this range of side stand sensors and switches will be available for motorcyclists as an aftermarket accessory across India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2023, 17:17 PM
Motorcycle
Uno Minda's new side stand sensors are powered by magnetic sensor technology and ensure enhanced riding safety. (Representational image)
Uno Minda's new side stand sensors are powered by magnetic sensor technology and ensure enhanced riding safety. (Representational image)

Uno Minda has claimed that the new side stand sensors and switches use advanced magnetic sensor technology. This technology disengages the engine circuit unit when the side stand is in an unsafe position, resulting in no propulsion for the motorcycle. The company claims that this technology ensures that bike riders ride safely. With the magnetic sensor-powered technology, the instrument cluster of the motorcycle gets an LED light indicator, which lights up when the side stand is in an unfavourable position, alerting the rider.

Also Read : Uno Minda infotainment review: Adds Android Auto & Apple CarPlay wirelessly

Several two-wheelers in India have been launched already with this technology. However, in those cases, the two-wheelers come equipped with the technology from the manufacturer. Uno Minda's new range of side stand sensors will enable motorcyclists who have older models to get the same technology, enhancing their safety while riding.

Speaking about the launch, Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy, Aftermarket Domain at Uno Minda Ltd., said that the side stand sensors are important because getting to a corner and having the side stand hit the road can lead to a crash. “We know that bikes generally come with a pre-installed side stand sensor. Side stand sensors are important because getting to a corner and having the side stand hit the road can lead to a crash. Uno Minda side stand sensors have been manufactured to cater to the durability requirements on India’s rocky trails," he added.

The company has further claimed that the side stand sensor and switches are available across India at leading online and offline retail stores, at a price starting at 172. Also, the side stand sensors and switches come with a two-year warranty from the manufacturing date.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2023, 17:17 PM IST
