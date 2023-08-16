TVS-BMW partnership completes 10 years. Over 1.40 lakh bikes sold globally

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have completed 10 years of their strategic partnership. The foundation of this alliance was set in April 2013 which saw the Indo-German two-wheeler giants come together to share design, technology, knowledge and more in a bid to build new motorcycles in the sub-500 cc segment for global markets. In the last decade, TVS and BMW have managed to set multiple milestones including the sale of over 1.40 lakh motorcycles worldwide.

The BMW G 310 R was the first motorcycle to spawn from this partnership and was the first of the four new products to come out of the newly-developed 310 cc platform. The G 310 R was followed up by the BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 RR. TVS too brought its own offering based on the platform - the Apache RR 310 - which remains its flagship motorcycle. The Indian two-wheeler giant is expected to bring a streetfighter based on the 310 cc platform with the global unveiling scheduled in September this year.

Speaking on the milestone, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to be celebrating this historic milestone in our partnership journey with BMW Motorrad. TVS Motor’s decade-long relationship with BMW Motorrad is a testament to our common values on innovation, quality, customer delight, engineering prowess, and focus on delivering globally aspirational products. We have together achieved pinnacles of success with the genesis of iconic brands including TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G310 RR, BMW G 310 R, and BMW 310 GS that are today available across 100+ markets. And now with the extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions, we are also in discussions to expand our manufacturing network beyond India to cater to our future growth under this partnership, which includes the recently unveiled BMW CE 02. We look forward to working closely on developing platforms targeted towards the global urban-centric markets and the "uber-cool" next generation of consumers."

Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, “This 10th anniversary is an impressive proof of the success and strength of the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. What began 10 years ago has developed into an extraordinary success story. Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the Sub-500cc segment. Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity and have become a key pillar of BMW Motorrad's worldwide success. The extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions including the unique and fully electric masterpiece BMW CE 02 is therefore a consistent step to also shape the future together with TVS Motor Company."

The TVS manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, produces about 10 per cent of BMW Motorrad’s volumes globally. The BMW G 310 range is sold in over 100 countries including Europe, USA, Latin America, Japan, China, and India. The Indo-German partnership expanded further in December 2021 with the companies announcing the co-development of electric vehicles, along with new platforms and future technologies. The first offering based on this expansion arrived in the form of the BMW CE02 concept earlier this year, which will be built by TVS. The partnership will also see TVS playing a key role in the design and development of future BMW products while amplifying quality, supply chain and industrialisation.

