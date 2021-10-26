Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > TVS Scooty breaches 50 lakh unit sales milestone
TVS Scooty breaches 50 lakh unit sales milestone

1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2021, 08:25 PM IST HT Auto Desk

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday has announced that its popular scooter TVS Scooty has sold more than 50 lakh units. TVS Scooty is one of the very popular and longest-standing scooters in the Indian market.

TVS Scooty has been especially popular among female buyers. The scooter comes with a practical and sleek design. It has been in business in the Indian market for more than three decades, claimed the company in a statement.

The TVS Scooty comes equipped with an ETFi Ecothurst engine, which is claimed to offer 15 per cent better fuel efficiency and performance than the previous model. The scooter comes equipped with TVS Motor Company's patented Eazy stand technology. This reduces the effort to put the vehicle on centre stand by 30 per cent.

Currently, the TVS Scooty range in India includes the Scooty Pep+ and the Zest 110. The TVS Scooty Pep+ is available in three different variants — Gloss Series, Princess Pink and Matte Edition. It is priced between 57,959 and 60,859 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powering the TVS Scooty Pep+ is a single-cylinder, four-stroke 87.8 cc engine that churns out 5.4 PS of power and 6.5 Nm of peak torque. It comes with features like telescopic front suspension, alloy wheels, LED DRL, open glove box, USB charger, side stand alarm etc.

The TVS Zest 110 comes priced at 66,318 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets power from a single-cylinder, four-stroke, 109.7 cc engine that produces 7.8 PS of power and 8.8 Nm of torque. It gets features such as LED DRL, LED tail lamp, dual-tone seat, front glove box, telescopic front suspension, and tubeless tyres.

  • First Published Date : 26 Oct 2021, 08:25 PM IST
