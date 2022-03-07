HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Motor's Raider 125 Cc Motorcycle Launched In Bangladesh

TVS Motor's Raider 125-cc motorcycle launched in Bangladesh

TVS Raider motorcycle is offered with first-in-class features like LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 11:57 AM
TVS Motors has launched the TVS Raider in the 125cc segment for customers in Bangladesh. The motorcycle gets first-in-class features like LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.
TVS Motors has launched the TVS Raider in the 125cc segment for customers in Bangladesh. The motorcycle gets first-in-class features like LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.
TVS Motor's Raider 125-cc motorcycle launched in Bangladesh
TVS Motors has launched the TVS Raider in the 125cc segment for customers in Bangladesh. The motorcycle gets first-in-class features like LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.
TVS Motors has launched the TVS Raider in the 125cc segment for customers in Bangladesh. The motorcycle gets first-in-class features like LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.

After Latin America and Nepal, TVS Motor has launched its flagship Raider 125-cc motorcycle in neighbouring country Bangladesh too. The two-wheeler manufacture announced today that the TVS Raider 125-cc will be available in Bangladesh with the same specifications as offered in other markets, including in India.

HG Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider in the rapidly evolving two-wheeler market of Bangladesh.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ntorq 125
124.8 cc
₹ 72,065 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160
159.7 cc
₹ 1 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tvs Scooty Pep Plus (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Scooty Pep Plus
87.8 cc
₹ 52,915 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology. I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."

J Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd, said, “The customers of Bangladesh have always responded positively to the best-in-class offerings by TVS Motor, and I am sure the TVS Raider will not be an exception. Bangladesh’s Gen Z is ready for TVS Motor’s power-packed, stylish and the true ‘Wicked Ride’ – the TVS Raider."

TVS Raider is powered by a 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine which is rated to churn out a maximum power of 12.9 PS at 8,000 rpm and torque of 11.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The company claims that the bike boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs.

The TVS Raider comes with several segment-first features that make it a popular choice among customers. It gets first-in-class features like LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage. It is also offered with a gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17-inch alloy chunky wide tyres.

TVS Raider has been made available in a variety of colour options including Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

In India, it competes directly with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and the Honda Shine SP motorcycles.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor TVS Raider Raider TVS Raider 125cc
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Kia to enter electric pickup truck segment, plans to launch two models by 2027
Kia to enter electric pickup truck segment, plans to launch two models by 2027
Get set to pay even more for petrol, diesel as price jump looms on horizon
Get set to pay even more for petrol, diesel as price jump looms on horizon
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train professionals
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train professionals
Shared mobility platform Yulu achieves over three-million battery swaps so far
Shared mobility platform Yulu achieves over three-million battery swaps so far

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city