Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric

Despite several fire incidents in the past few weeks, electric two-wheeler sales in India continues to rise. Hero Electric remains the top brand with more than 10,000 EV sales for the first time in March.

Ola Electric is inching closer to the top spot among Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturers. In March, Ola Electric emerged second with 9,123 units registered. However, Hero Electric still remains the top EV manufacturers in the two-wheeler segment with 13,022 units registered last month. Here is a quick look at the top five electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India in March.

Hero Electric remains the top brand with more than 10,000 EV sales for the first time in March. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer registered 13,022 electric scooters across India in March. This is a massive jump when compared to February, when the brand registered 7,356 units of electric two-wheelers. Hero Electric currently holds more than 30 percent share in the electric two-wheeler segment in India. It has already sold nearly 30,000 units in the first three months of this year, promising to improve its 2021 sales figures of 46,260 units. At this rate, Hero Electric could double its sales this year.

Ola Electric's meteoric rise as one of India's top electric two-wheeler manufacturer continues. Despite recent fire incidents involving electric scooters, in which an S1 Pro was also charred, Ola Electric continues to score big in terms of sales. Being the only brand with no physical showroom or dealer, Ola has registered 9,123 units in March, which is more than double of 3,904 units it delivered in the previous month. It is now inching closer to Hero Electric as well.

Ola Electric's rise has pushed the erstwhile second largest manufacturer Okinawa Autotech to the third position. The EV maker, which recently launched its latest high-speed electric scooter Okhi-90, ended March with 8,284 units delivered to its customers. However, Okinawa hopes to end this year on a high with an aim to sell 50,000 units of Okhi-90 every year and an overall sales of 2 lakh units in the ongoing fiscal.

Ampere Vehicles, which manufactures EV models like Reo, Reo Elite, Magnus EX, Magnus Pro and Zeal, has dropped on place to number four in March. The EV two-wheeler maker delivered 6,338 units last month, up from 4,303 units sold in February this year.

With just 2,591 units delivered in March, Ather Energy is lagging behind the other electric two-wheeler manufacturers in terms of sales. However, it is still a decent rise in terms of sales compared to February, when the EV maker sold 2,229 units.

