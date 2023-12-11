HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles India’s Plan To Deploy 50,000 Electric Buses Gets Thumbs Up From Us Special Envoy On Climate Change. Here's Why

India's EV drive with 50,000 electric buses praised by John Kerry. Here's why

Calling the electrification drive in India's transport sector one of the most significant opportunities, US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry on Saturday said the quicker India pursues this initiative, the more it mitigates greenhouse gas emissions, leading to a reduction in pollution and enhancement of the country's overall security.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
electric bus
India is planning to buy around 50,000 electric buses worth approximately ₹1,000 crore in an effort to transform public transport and curb air pollution.
electric bus
India is planning to buy around 50,000 electric buses worth approximately ₹1,000 crore in an effort to transform public transport and curb air pollution.

Kerry said embracing rapid electrification not only aligns with environmental goals but also contributes to a cleaner, more sustainable, and secure future for the country.

Speaking at an event at the Indian Pavilion during the global climate talks COP28, Kerry said: "Electrification in India is one of the biggest opportunities that we have. The faster that India can do this, the more it cuts greenhouse gas emissions and it cuts pollution, it increases India's security."

He said supply chains play a critical role in India's booming economy, which is currently witnessing the rapid growth of new urban centres.

Embracing Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's visionary concept of a circular economy and expanding access to low-carbon public transport is an exciting prospect, the former secretary of state said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
₹ 73,999 - 98,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
₹59,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
₹74,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
₹79,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gps:ie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
₹64,990**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

Taking a significant first step towards realising this vision involves India's commitment to electrify 50,000 buses. Kerry said, stressing the goal set by the Modi-led government.

It is imperative to underscore that this effort is a collaborative endeavour, he added.

Kerry said the focus is on implementing Indian solutions to maximise domestic opportunities, particularly in the endeavour to decarbonise the transportation sector.

This initiative builds upon India's past successes in envisioning and implementing the deployment of 50,000 electric vehicles, marking a substantial stride towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation practices, he added.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was also present at the gathering.

To achieve the goal of net zero emissions, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) plays a crucial role and given that buses serve the mass public, prioritising electric buses is essential as a significant mode for decarbonising the transport sector, Yadav said.

He said that this transition to e-buses, however, posed challenges to public transport authorities (PTAs) owing to their high upfront costs and lower realisation of revenue from operations.

The India-US Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) for e-buses will serve as an incentive for both Indian and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or bus operators to participate in e-bus operations and potentially establish a manufacturing hub in India, contributing to the growth of e-bus industry and e-bus exports, Yadav added.

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Electric vehicle EV electric bus climate change

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 599 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Boldfit Cycle Pump for Bicycle Portable Air Pump for Cycle and Bike Foot Balloon Pump Machine for Balloon High Pressure Cycle Air Pump for Bicycle, Car, Football Pump, Pump for Cycle Tyre Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.