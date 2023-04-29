HT Auto
Honda working on electric motorcycles to compete in the 500-750 cc segment

Honda two-wheelers outlined its carbon neutrality strategy globally in 2022 and that includes bringing a host of new electric motorcycles and scooters by the end of this decade. Honda seems quite proactive with its electric two-wheeler strategy that will not only see the manufacturer bringing affordable electric scooters and mopeds but also performance electric motorcycles as well. The latter is a segment that is yet to be explored by a mainstream player.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2023, 15:06 PM
Honda announced its EV strategy in 2022 that included premium electric two-wheelers including motorcycles
A Japanese publication quotes Honda Motor Co. Director and Senior Managing Director Shinji Aoyama saying that the upcoming “fun" electric motorcycle will be an equivalent of a 500 or 750 cc two-cylinder offering. While not an out-and-out performer like the Honda CBR650 range, expect the middleweight electric motorcycle to have more focus on fun while keeping everyday use in check. Aoyama also stated that it will be a step up from commuter electric two-wheelers that the company is working on.

Also Read : Honda to launch 2 electric two-wheelers in India in FY2024 with swappable battery

Details on what the upcoming performance electric motorcycles will be are quite scarce at the moment. But Honda could explore a modular frame spawning multiple body styles, much like its existing ICE platforms. We expect to hear more about these electric machines as early as 2024 or 2025, as per the company’s timeline. Meanwhile, Honda will be bringing a host of other electric offerings to multiple markets including India.

Honda is betting big on emerging markets including China, ASEAN and India to drive its electric two-wheeler sales by the end of this decade. The company expects to sell about one million electric motorcycles in the next five years and 3.5 million units annually by 2030, which translates to about 15 per cent of its total global sales.

Honda Two-Wheelers India has already confirmed plans to bring its first electric two-wheelers by the end of FY2024. The upcoming electric offerings will get swappable batteries as well as fixed battery options. The electric two-wheelers will be built at Honda’s Narsapura facility in Karnataka with exports also on the cards. The company is already in the process of setting up a swappable battery infrastructure. While Honda hasn’t revealed what its first electric two-wheeler for India will be, speculations suggest the model will be an Activa-based electric scooter.

