Suzuki Motorcycle's entire India line-up updated to be E20 fuel compliant

Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated some products in its line-up to make them E20 fuel compliant. Suzuki V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX will now be able to run on petrol blended with up to 20% ethanol. Other offerings from the brand such as the Gixxer series, Access 125, Burgman Street and Avenis already sell as E20 compliant products.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2023, 13:23 PM
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

The recently updated models - V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX will be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships as part of the E20 compliant product line-up from the third week of June. These two-wheelers now also meet the latest emission standards, meaning that these two-wheelers get an onboard diagnostics system that detects emissions in real-time.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250cc motorcycle to buy?

The unit also helps detect system failures and illuminates the console lights on the instrument cluster in case of any faults with the vehicle. “This is one more tangible step in line with our commitment towards manufacturing models that contribute towards sustainability and deliver superior riding experience," said Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

The company recently updated the Gixxer range for the Indian market, which include the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF models. The range gets feature additions and cosmetic updates as well as new colour options. Suzuki has not made any changes to the engine or the gearbox of the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer. The 250 Twins uses a 250 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 26 bhp and a peak torque output of 22.2 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In a separate development, the company recently entered into a MoU with Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) to provide financing solutions to customers purchasing its two-wheelers. BFL is the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2023, 13:07 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki V-Strom SX Gixxer 250 Burgman Street EX Suzuki Motorcycle India
