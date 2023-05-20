Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Top highlights

Published May 20, 2023

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the fully faired version of the Gixxer 250

The only difference between the two motorcycles is of the headlamp, fairing and the handlebar

The motorcycle uses a oil-cooled 249 cc engine

It puts out 26.5 hp at 9,300 rpm and a peak torque output of 22.2 Nm at 7,300 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

Gixxer SF 250 gets LED headlamp and a LED tail lamp

Braking duties are performed by a disc brake in the front as well as at the rear.

The fuel tank has a capacity of 12 litres

There is also a digital instrument cluster that gets Bluetooth connecitivity

Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in four colour options
