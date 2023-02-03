HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Registers 21% Hike In Sales In January 2023

Suzuki registers 21% hike in sales in January 2023

Suzuki Motorcycle India kick-started the new year on a positive note as the company witnessed a 21.2 per cent growth in volumes last month. The two-wheeler giant sold 84,966 units in January this year, as against 70,092 units sold in January 2022.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2023, 12:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki has kicked off the new year with a a strong growth momentum
Suzuki has kicked off the new year with a a strong growth momentum
Suzuki has kicked off the new year with a a strong growth momentum
Suzuki has kicked off the new year with a a strong growth momentum

Domestic sales stood at 66,209 units in January while Suzuki reported exports of 18,757 units last month. Both numbers have seen incremental growth year-on-year. The two-wheeler giant also registered a hike in volumes month-on-month having sold 63,912 units in December 2022.

Suzuki India's two-wheeler volumes are fuelled by the strong demand for its scooters. The Suzuki Access 125 continues to be a segment-leader with the Avenis and Burgman Street contributing good numbers as well. The Suzuki Gixxer 155 range also continues to be a crowd-puller for the company.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Katana (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Katana
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.65 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250
249 cc
₹1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Dr-z50 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Dr-z50
₹2.55 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Gsx-s1000 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Gsx-s1000
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Gsx S750 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Gsx S750
₹7.46 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Sv650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Sv650
₹6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The previous month also saw Suzuki showcasing the Gixxer 250 flex-fuel version at the Auto Expo 2023. While the launch is still some time away, Suzuki is expected to rollout its updated range that's E20 ready in a few weeks. The company is also working on a new electric offering for India as part of the company's global product plan. It will be interesting to see if this will be the long eluded Burgman Electric that's been spotted testing on several occasions.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2023, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki Two wheeler sales
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 265 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Okaya EV teases its new electric scooter, will launch on 10th Feb
Okaya EV teases its new electric scooter, will launch on 10th Feb
Driving an EV? It might be healthy for you
Driving an EV? It might be healthy for you
Suzuki registers 21% hike in sales in January 2023
Suzuki registers 21% hike in sales in January 2023
Petrol, diesel prices increased by ₹2 per litre in this state. Here is why
Petrol, diesel prices increased by 2 per litre in this state. Here is why
In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe facelifts unveiled
In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe facelifts unveiled

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city