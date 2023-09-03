HT Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers highest ever domestic sales in August

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation has reported a 30% sales growth last month as compared to August of 2022, registering an overall sales of 103,336 units. This includes 83,045 units sold in the domestic market and 20,291 units exported globally. This has become the company's highest-ever monthly domestic sales figure.

HT Auto Desk
03 Sep 2023
Suzuki Access 125 in dual-tone paint theme
Suzuki Access 125 in dual-tone paint theme

The company also introduced new colour options on Access 125 - Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White after recording a significant production milestone of five million units for the vehicle. The new colour will be offered on Special Edition as well as Ride Connect Edition variants, priced at 85,300 and 90,000 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Suzuki has not made any other changes to Access 125. It will continue to come with an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It drives the rear wheel through a CVT transmission.

Braking duties are done by a disc or a drum brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. The scooter comes with CBS or Combi-braking system. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and swing arm mounted monoshock.

Earlier in June, the brand updated some products in its line-up to make them E20 fuel compliant. Suzuki V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX will now be able to run on petrol blended with up to 20% ethanol. Other offerings from the brand such as the Gixxer series, Access 125, Burgman Street and Avenis already sell as E20 compliant products. These two-wheelers now also meet the latest emission standards, meaning that these two-wheelers get an onboard diagnostics system that detects emissions in real-time.

03 Sep 2023
