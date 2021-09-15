Royal Enfield wins world-class Flat Track championship with 650 Twins

Royal Enfield on Thursday announced that it has been declared victorious in its first year of competitive Flat Track racing on European soil in the “Twins Class" category - with teammates Gary Birtwistle and Paul Young.

The company informed in a press note sent earlier today (Thursday) that it claimed the chequered flag at all five rounds of racing, securing both 1st and 2nd places in the championship.

(Also Read: After Meteor 350, Royal Enfield hikes prices of Himalayan in India)

Says Adrian Sellers, Head of Royal Enfield’s Custom Program - “It’s only been a year and a half since we first started our flat track racing efforts, starting with our programme in the US - so to see it grow so successfully in such a small time period fills us with a huge amount of confidence."

Royal Enfield’s principal rider, Gary Birtwistle, won all of the first three races but his season was cut short due to an injury to the scaphoid bone in his wrist. After the incident, the race came down to teammate Paul Young to secure the Championship Crown.

The company says that the latest win is a ‘new milestone for the brand’ as it develops footing in the world of competitive racing. This win comes after a winning hiatus of 65 years, as previously Royal Enfield marked victory with the legendary Johnny Brittain at the ACU Star - the National Trials Championship - back in 1956.

Says Gary Birtwistle, Royal Enfield’s 2021 Factory Rider - “A huge congratulations to my teammate Paul Young and the whole team at Royal Enfield for the maiden Championship win! We couldn’t have asked more from our first development season. There’s of course a degree of personal frustration in not being able to finish the final two races due to injury, but this just sets the ambition and motivation for next season even higher! As a close-knit team we’re excited about how much more we can push from these amazing machines, and continue to learn and have fun as we head towards into the 2022 season!"