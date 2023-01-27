Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price, specs & hardware compared

HT Auto
Royal Enfield's latest launch in the Indian market is the much-awaited Super Meteor 650. It is the new flagship cruiser for the brand. One of the closest rivals to the Super Meteor 650 is the Benelli 502C. As of now, it is the only cruiser in India from Benelli. Here, is a comparison between the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and the Benelli 502C.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 15:54 PM
Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield. The 502C is the only cruiser that Benelli is currently offering in India.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Design

The Super Meteor 650 is a true blue cruiser when it comes to design. It has got a low-slung stance with a large fuel tank, fat rear tyre and a scooped-out seat while still having a hint of old-school design. On the other hand, Benelli 502C looks like a power cruiser. It has got a flat headlamp, a beefy fuel tank and a clutter-less rear section.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Specs

Super Meteor 650 uses the same engine as the 650 Twins but now it has been retuned. The engine produces 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is air-oil cooled.

Specifications Comparison Benelli 502 C Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Engine 500.0 cc 648.0 cc
Transmission Manual Manual
Mileage 25.0 kmpl N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Petrol
Check detailed comparison
The RE Super Meteor 650 will be available in two variants - Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer
On the other hand, Benelli uses a more advanced liquid-cooled engine but it has a capacity of 500 cc. The engine produces 46.85 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It also comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Hardware

The Super Meteor 650 is the first motorcycle from Royal Enfield to get USD forks in the front. They measure 43 mm and are sourced from Showa. At the rear, there are twin shock absorbers that are pre-load adjustable. Royal Enfield is using a 320 mm single disc in the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear.

Benelli 502C also comes USD forks in the front but they measure 41 mm and at the rear, there is a monoshock. Braking duties are performed by 280 mm twin discs in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price

Benelli 502C is not your regular cruiser but it can be considered as a power cruiser.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 starts at 3.49 lakh and goes up to 3.79 lakh. On the other hand, the Benelli 502C starts at 5.59 lakh and goes up to 5.69 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 15:54 PM IST
TAGS: Benelli Super Meteor 650 Royal Enfield 502C Cruisers
