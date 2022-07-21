Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spotted ahead of launch

HT Auto
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will launch in India soon. It will be the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 16:06 PM
Courtesy: Surendar Jayavelu on Facebook.
Courtesy: Surendar Jayavelu on Facebook.
Courtesy: Surendar Jayavelu on Facebook.

Royal Enfield is looking to expand its product offerings in the country and one of the much-awaited models will be the Hunter 350. Royal Enfield is betting big on the Hunter 350 which is also going to be its most-affordable offering and a nearly undisguised unit was recently photographed and shared on social media by Surendar Jayavelu. The Hunter 350 will be the next launch from the manufacturer. 

The Hunter 350 will share its underpinnings with the Classic Reborn and the Meteor 350. The paint schemes are inspired by the recently launched Scram 411. It has a retro design with modern paint schemes. In the pictures, there are several Hunter 350s. The one in the front seems like a higher variant because it gets alloy wheels and a fuel tank finished in a two-tone finish while the rear one gets spoked wheels.

The single-piece seat on the motorcycle looks very similar to the one found on the Scram 411. The same goes for the instrument cluster which is a single pod unit. Royal Enfield might also offer the Tripper Navigation system as a genuine accessory. The switch gear is borrowed from the Meteor 350 and the Classic. All the lighting elements on the Hunter 350 are circular units. Other things that one can notice are a short and stubby exhaust, blacked-out engine casing, disc brakes at the front as well as at the rear, and fork gaiters among others.

Earlier, an approval document was leaked online that revealed the dimensions of the motorcycle. The Hunter 350 measures 2,055 mm in length, has a width of 800 mm and is 1,055 mm tall. The wheelbase of the motorcycle is also quite short at 1,370 mm. So, the motorcycle should handle quite well considering even the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 made major improvements in terms of ride and handling with the new  J-platform.

The Hunter 350 will use the same 349.34 cc mill that is being used on J-platform motorcycles. It is a single-cylinder, long-stroke unit that is air-oil cooled. However, Royal Enfield might retune the engine to suit Hunter 350's characteristics. The engine would produce 19.94 bhp of max power at 6,100 rpm. It would come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 16:06 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Hunter 350
