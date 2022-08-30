Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Price, specs, features compared

Royal Enfield launched the new generation of the Classic 350 last year. The biggest rival of the Classic 350 is Honda H'ness CB350.

Royal Enfield has been dominating the sub-500 segment with its Classic 350 until in 2020 Honda launched the H'ness CB350 which did eat into some of the sales of the Classic 350. Last year, Royal Enfield launched the Classic Reborn which is an all-new generation of the Classic 350 based on the manufacturer's new J-platform. Here is a comparison between the Classic 350 and the H'ness CB350.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Looks

The design of the Classic Reborn is very similar to the previous generation of Classic 350. Royal Enfield did not want to make major changes to such a successful product. But still, the manufacturer has retained the retro charm of the motorcycle. The CB350 also looks retro but has some modern touches to it. Both motorcycles use a lot of chrome on the headlamp bezel, fenders, mirrors etc.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Hardware

Both motorcycles use a dual-cradle frame with telescopic forks in the front and dual rear springs at the rear. Royal Enfield's front fork measures 41 mm.

Braking duties are done by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. The lower variants come with a rear drum brake so they get single-channel ABS. Honda is using a 310 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Features

In terms of features, the Honda comes with all LED lighting, an analogue instrument cluster with a small display, ABS, side stand cut-off, ECO indicator, a gear position indicator, battery voltage meter and traction control. On the other hand, Classic 350 gets a halogen headlamp, side stand cut-off, ABS, an analogue speedometer with a small display and an ECO mode indicator. There is also a Tripper Navigation system on offer as an accessory.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Specs

Royal Enfield is using an all-new J-series engine which is a big departure from the previous UCE engines. It is a 349 cc, air-oil cooled, long-stroke, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.2 Bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit.

Honda is using a 348 cc unit that produces 20.8 bhp and 30 Nm. It is an air-cooled engine that is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that gets slip and assist clutch and the gearing is on the taller side.

