Revolt to start Mumbai operations soon

After planting operations in five Indian cities – Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai, the electric two-wheeler maker Revolt is now planning to enter Mumbai soon.

The company recently took to its social media handles to confirm the news. The EV maker released a teaser suggesting that the Mumbai operations will take off on August 30. Meanwhile, Revolt has also steadily started dispatching the delivery units in the cities where it is already present.

The company currently has two motorcycles in its portfolio, RV300 and RV400. As the name suggests, the RV300 is the entry-level version, while the RV400 is the higher-spec model.

Both the bikes are offered under My Revolt Plans for ₹2,999 and ₹3,999 per month, respectively. The customers are also free to opt for a traditional one-time payment plan for the RV400 for ₹1,03,999 and RV300 for ₹84,999. All prices are ex-showroom.

Both the models can be distinguished by the different colour combinations and of course the mechanical specifications as well. While the higher-spec RV400 features a 3kW motor and 3.24KWh battery, the RV300 uses a 1.5kW motor and 2.7KWh battery. The RV400 is capable of achieving a top speed of 85 kmph, while the smaller RV300 is good enough for a top speed of 65 kmph.

The battery powered bikes are offered with features such as full LED lighting (headlight, blinkers, and taillight), USD front fork, monoshock (rear) and standard disc brakes. They also gets a digital instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity. Some of the features on these bikes can also be controlled with smartphones.