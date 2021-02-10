Rapido rental services for bikes launched in 6 cities, fare starts at 99

Rapido, a bike taxi platform in the country, on Wednesday announced the launch of its rental services in six cities with fares starting at ₹99 for one hour and a distance of 10 kilometres, going up to ₹599 for six hours and for a distance of 60 kilometres.

In a press statement issued, Rapido informed that each package has a duration of either one, two, three, four or six hours and has a Rapido driver partner who will be available with a customer for the entire duration of the trip. The driver partner already with the bike taxi platform is eligible for this service and enabled by default for rental.

Rapido claims that the rental service will serve the dual purpose of providing a convenient transport option to customers while enhancing the earning opportunities of driver partners. The company further claims that the service stems from studies that show that a growing number of people in Covid times desire to complete daily tasks outside of their homes in one quick go. "With Rapido Rental, we aim to address the need of such users who have a use case of multi-point travel," explained Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder of Rapido. "This can be a short stopover to pick a few things from a local shop to longer or multiple stops related to work or personal use-cases such as for comprehensive shopping, house hunting, etc."

The rental service is currently available in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur. The company also informs that there would be additional charges for extra distance and extra time beyond that which is part of the package selected