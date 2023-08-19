HT Auto
Rahul Gandhi rides the KTM 390 Adventure to Pangong lake in Ladakh. See pics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently took everyone by surprise as he shared images of his ride to the scenic Pangong Lake in Ladakh astride the KTM 390 Adventure. The Wayanad MP shared images from his ride on the social media platform Instagram while being completely geared up. Gandhi was on a two-day visit to Ladakh but decided to extend his stay till August 25, according to reports.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2023, 22:06 PM
Rahul Gandhi shared images from his ride to the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Instagram (Instagram/Rahul Gandhi)
Not many know that Rahul Gandhi is an avid motorcyclist and has professed his love for two wheels on several occasions. Gandhi is in Ladakh to celebrate his father and former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary on August 20. Remembering his father, Rahul Gandhi captioned his post, “On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi says he owns a KTM 390. Know all about the bike

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi shared a video on his YouTube channel speaking to two-wheeler mechanics in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. Gandhi revealed that he owned a KTM 390 in the same video but said that he wasn’t allowed to ride it by his security detail. It seems the 390 Adventure is the KTM of his choice. In another interview, the MP revealed that he loved the Aprilia RS250, which he owned while working in the UK.

Rahul Gandhi remembered his father and former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi in his Instagram post, who had described the Pangong Lake as "one of the most beautiful places in the world"
Rahul Gandhi remembered his father and former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi in his Instagram post, who had described the Pangong Lake as "one of the most beautiful places in the world"

Rahul Gandhi’s KTM 390 Adventure is the 2020 model in the orange and blue paint scheme and comes with a 373 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The 2023 edition was launched earlier this year with adjustable suspension and spoked wheels, while the more accessible 390 Adventure X variant was introduced as well.

Watch: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review

There are now four variants of the KTM 390 Adventure on sale starting from 2.81 lakh for the 390 Adventure X, followed by the standard alloy wheels variant, the low seat height variant, and the top-spec adjustable suspension variant with spoked wheels is priced at 3.61 lakh (ex-showroom, India). We recently rode the latest versions of the adventure tourer and came back impressed with the adjustable suspension.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2023, 22:06 PM IST
TAGS: celebrity cars celebrity bikes Rahul Gandhi KTM 390 Adventure Ladakh Pangong Lake

