Pure EV to offer extended warranty on its electric two-wheelers for customers

Electric Vehicle Startup Pure EV has launched its new extended warranty policy, which it claims to be the first-of-its-kind in the EV sector. On Wednesday, the company shared a statement which shows the extended warranty on several parts of its electric two-wheelers increased substantially.

Pure EV is a Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, which offers as many as four models for customers in India. The company has around 100 touch points across India and has a manufacturing capacity of 60,000 electric vehicles per year.

The new extended warranty policy launched by Pure EV covers key powertrain components, like battery, motor and controller, for all its existing models. According to the EV startup, warranty on the EV battery has now been extended to five years compared to three years offered earlier. Similarly, extended warranty periods for other components like motor and controller have been revised too. The electric motor will now carry an extended warranty of three years, while controller will carry extended warranty of two years instead of one year offered on both components earlier.

Nishanth Dongari, Founder, Pure EV, said, "The entire EV components manufacturing ecosystem is at a nascent stage today in the country and Pure EV is working extensively for continuous improvements in the components design life and field reliability through our research center at IIT Hyderabad. We have a strong R&D team in the entire power train components related to battery, motor and controller who work closely with our manufacturing and service teams and evaluating feedbacks from various stakeholders. This announcement of extension in the warranty policy is done after strong data analytics and through extensive design improvements of these critical components."

Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer of Pure EV, said, "We are delighted to announce that this extended warranty policy will also be applicable on retrospective basis and all our existing customers can also avail of this policy. This increase in warranty time period is an outcome of our years of comprehensive feedback evaluation mechanism through our customers and various other stakeholders. While this warranty policy is backed financially through our strong balance sheet, emphasis on factory training of our dealers service technicians and extensive investments in after sales service infrastructure which is at par with the traditional ICE vehicles."

Pure EV currently offers electric two-wheelers like EPluto and ETrance in two different trims. EPluto 7G and ETrance Neo are the two high-speed electric two-wheelers from the company, while the regular variants of these two models are low-speed avatars.