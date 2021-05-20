BMW Motorrad China has launched the new F 850 GS Adventure motorcycle at CNY 140,900 that converts to ₹15.99 lakh as per current exchange rates. The new F 850 GS sits below the F 850 GS Adventure and takes on the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900.

The bike is available in Metal Racing Blue colour which is priced at CNY 138,900 ( ₹15.76 lakh) and there is also a ‘40 Years GS’ Edition livery available that costs CNY 140,900 ( ₹15.99 lakh). The latter features a colour combination of black and yellow themes.

The new BMW F 850 GS features a smaller fuel tank than its predecessor. There are also prominent changes in the shape of the fuel tank and body panels. It also misses out on the crash guard, while the rest of the features and equipment remain more or less the same.

It rides on 21-in front and 17-in rear spoke wheels which come shod with 90 section and 150 section wide tyres. The suspension kit includes USD forks at the front and monoshock unit at the rear. And the stopping power is provided by twin front rotors and a single rotor at the back.

Some of the key features on the bike include Dynamic Traction Control, Cornering ABS, Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and 5 riding modes - road, rain, sports, off-road, and professional off-road.

It also benefits from features such as an adjustable windscreen, 6.5-in fully digital and coloured instrument cluster, USB charging port, full-LED lighting, knuckle guards, and more.

As the heart of the bike sits an 853cc twin-cylinder engine. This unit is responsible for producing 80PS of maximum power at 6250rpm and 90Nm of peak torque at 6250rpm. The engine comes married to a 6-speed transmission.

While the bike is currently not on sale in India, expect it to be launched here by the end-2021.



