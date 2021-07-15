Nahak Motors receives 1,500 bookings for made-in-India e-cycles in 10 days

Nahak Motors has claimed that it has received more than 1,500 bookings for its electric bicycles Garuda and Zippy. The electric bicycle manufacturer has claimed that these bookings have been received during July 2-July 11, the first phase of the booking period for the e-cycles.

The Garuda and Zippy are priced at ₹31,999 and ₹33,499 respectively.

The manufacturer claims that Western and Southern parts of India have shown maximum interest in these two models. These two regions have contributed 73% of total bookings. Also, 9% of total bookings have been received from countries such as Germany, UK, Canada, Nepal and Bangladesh.

These two electric bicycles come with a removable li-ion battery, LCD display, and pedal sensor technology. As the company claims, these e-cycles take around 3 hours to fully charge the battery. The e-cycles can run up to 40 km on a single charge. These are built on alloy steel frames and high-quality components have been used for manufacturing the EVs

Talking about the bookings, Pravat Nahak, Chairman, Nahak Group, has said that the company finds it very encouraging to have such a response in the first phase for its e-cycles. "The response has strengthened our belief that Indian consumer is mature enough to book e-vehicles online," he further added.

He also said that delivery of these e-cycles will commence from July 25 onwards instead of the previously planned 15th August.

The e-cycle industry has been witnessing a surge in demand in the recent few years. Coronavirus pandemic and the increased preference for personal mobility has further fuelled the demand for cycles. Having fitted with electric motors increase the mobility range and convenience of riders. This is fuelling the demand of e-cycles in the country.



