Honda Activa, India's best selling scooter started the revolution of gearless two-wheelers decades back. Even today, it has no close competition in terms of sales numbers it garners for Honda.

Hemank Dhabadhe, an EV specialist from Pune, chose a first-generation Honda Activa as his EV project after successfully developing a conversion kit for Chevrolet Beat car in the past.

(Also Read: Honda drags Hero Electric to court for 'copying' scooter design)

Dhabadhe claims that his version of Electric Honda Activa can achieve a top-speed of 45 km and is a good enough for a full-charge range of 42 km (rider only), while with the pillion, the range drops to 35 km. The charging time taken to fully juice up its battery is 2.5 hours, but it's not specified what kind of adapter/socket has been used in the process.

In the video (below) Dhabadhe can be heard explaining that he has retained some of the original mechanicals/hardware from the donor scooter. Parts such as suspension, braking kit, and CVT system (tweaked) has been used from the Activa. Its motorshaft as well as other electrical components have been packed in a way that it doesn't interrupt the functioning of its stock components.

Also, it goes without saying that the Activa's original 109 cc single-cylinder engine has been swapped with a 1kW (1.34 PS) BLDC motor which sources charge from a 1.44kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Unsurprisingly, Dhabadhe has decided no to use any flashy paint scheme or styling tweaks on the exteriors which suggests that this is just an experimental project which may be used as a base for bigger projects in the future.

(Also Watch: Our demand will take a hit for a few quarters due to Covid: Ather Energy)

The EV two-wheeler industry is in a very nascent stage in India, and several new start-up companies have popped-up in the last few years. Also, not to forget, auto majors such as Bajaj Auto have stepped-up to claim a share in burgeoning EV segment. Bajaj has recently stopped taking registrations on its Chetak electric scooter. Here's why.



