KTM Duke motorcycles updated with new colour options

KTM India has launched new colours for its Duke motorcycles. The prices have not been changed.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2022, 15:45 PM
KTM Duke 390 in Liquid Metal shade. 
KTM India has released new colour schemes for their Duke range of motorcycles. Currently, KTM has four motorcycles under the Duke line-up. There is 125 cc, 200 cc, 250 cc and 390 cc. KTM Duke has been a huge success in the Indian market because it has been offering performance-oriented motorcycles at a relatively affordable price. The new colour schemes would help in keeping the line-up fresh and attract more customers. The prices of motorcycles have not changed.

KTM Duke 390 in Dark Galvano shade.
The KTM Duke 390 is now available in two new colours, there is Liquid Metal and Dark Galvano. The Dark Galvano is finished in a matte black which gives a very stealthy look to the Duke 390. It still gets Orange colours for the frame, branding on the engine, and the ‘390’ marking on the tank shrouds.

The Liquid Metal colour scheme also consists of Matte Black and Orange colours but in this scheme, Orange is used more. The front fender, tank extensions and rear sub-frame are finished in matte black while the rest of the parts such as the fuel tank, rear body panels, headlamp surround and the frame are finished in orange.

KTM Duke 250 in Ebony Black. 
The Duke 250 gets one new paint scheme called, Ebony Black. It is a combination of black and orange. Where the mudguard, headlamp surround, rear subframe and some pin striping are finished in orange while the rest of the motorcycle is black in colour.

KTM Duke 200 in Dark Silver Metallic shade. 
The Duke 200's new paint scheme is called Dark Silver Metallic and it is very different from the rest of the paint schemes that we have seen on the Dukes. It is a combination of gloss grey, matte grey along with orange. The fuel tank is in matte grey while the frame, tank shrouds and front mudguard are grey in colour. The wheels, rear body panels and some of the badging are finished in orange. Moreover, some blue colour is also used for the badging.

KTM Duke 125 in Ceramic White shade.
Lastly, the Duke 125 gets Ceramic white. As the name suggests, the new paint scheme is a combination of white, black and orange. The mudguard, fuel tank and frame are finished in black whereas the rear body panels, rear sub-frame and tank shrouds are white in colour. The badging is a combination of white, orange and blue.

 

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2022, 15:45 PM IST
TAGS: KTM Duke KTM Duke
