The Chinese bike maker CF Moto has unveiled its 800MT adventure motorcycle which is derived from the KTM 790 Adventure. The middleweight ADV is the result of the collaboration between the Chinese and the Austrian companies. Under the agreement, CF Moto produces specific engines as well as complete motorcycles for KTM.

The CFMoto 800MT is based on the same engine platform as the KTM's 799 cc KTM LC8 parallel-twin unit. It is one of the engines produced by CF Moto for KTM. This 799 cc LC8 parallel-twin engine is known to deliver a healthy 95 bhp of maximum power, backed up by 78 Nm of peak torque.

Though the 800MT shares the same engine as the 790 ADV, it features its own chassis and suspension that is KYB sourced. The braking hardware is supplied by the Spanish firm - J. Juan.

While the 790 ADV might be an outright dedicated off-road machine, its Chinese counterpart is more of a mix bag that balances between road and off-road riding. It gets a comfortable two-up seat, heated grips and seat, a 7-inch TFT display, with satellite navigation. Other features include ride-by-wire throttle, engine maps, and standard cruise control. Unlike 790 ADV's low-slung fuel tanks, it gets a top-mounted fuel tank unit.

It is going to be made available in two variants. Both of them will feature a 19-inch front wheel along with a 17-inch rear wheel combination. It also stands heavier than its donor model. It tips the scales at 231kg for the base model and 248kg for the model featuring alloy side cases and top box.

CFMoto has limited retail operations in the Indian market, but it won't be a surprise if the 800MT is launched in India as a more affordable alternative to other premium ADVs such as the BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, and even the Triumph Tiger 900.











