HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ktm 450 Smr Receives Major Updates For 2023

KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023

The 2023 KTM 450 SMR will be available with the international KTM dealers from June 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 12:34 PM
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.

KTM has revealed the new 2023 450 SMR Supermoto bike with some heavy updates to the mechanicals as well as feature list. The bike has already gone on sale in the international market. 

The motorcycle's engine has been updated for 2023. The unit now weighs just 27 kg and churns out 63 bhp of maximum power. The company claims that the engine has been redesigned with mass centralisation in mind. In order to attain a better (mass centralised) geometry, the motor has been tilted backwards. Its sprocket has been dropped by 3mm and there are new cylinder internals, along with reworked crankshaft.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Duke
373.2 cc
₹2.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm Rc 125 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 125
124.7 cc
₹1.59 - 1.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹2 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹1.76 - 1.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm 250 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Duke
248.8 cc
₹2.05 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm 125 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 125 Duke
124.7 cc
₹1.42 - 1.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: KTM 490 range to see the light of day later this year)

Keihin Engine Management System has been introduced on the bike that monitors traction control, launch control, as well as two engine maps. The transmission has been sourced from Pankl Racing which is a five-speed gearbox. Shifting between the gears is also clutchless, with a newly introduced quickshifter that is switchable using a dedicated button on the handlebar. 

The braking is taken care of by Breambo four-piston calliper system at the front and a 220mm rear brake disc at the rear. The company says this system “will let riders drift all the way till they shift".  For the front suspension duties, the bike uses 48mm AER forks with split-damping. The company adds that the suspension can be adjusted on the go and is ‘tool-less’. There is a WP XACT shock at the rear which is shorter and lighter, but gets the same amount of travel as per KTM. 

The front and rear are brought together by a “hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame," as per the company. Both the longitudinal torsional flex has been adjusted keeping the previous year 450 SMR models in mind to improve feedback. 

The 2023 KTM 450 SMR will be available with the international KTM dealers from June 2022.

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM US KTM Austria 2023 KTM 450 SMR 450 SMR new 450 SMR
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

In pics: Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, inspired by Formula One, breaks cover
In pics: Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, inspired by Formula One, breaks cover
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023
In pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift undergoes design updates
In pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift undergoes design updates
Kia sells over 4,000 Carens units in May, Sonet and Seltos continue with surge
Kia sells over 4,000 Carens units in May, Sonet and Seltos continue with surge
Bajaj Auto sees slight growth in total vehicle sales in May
Bajaj Auto sees slight growth in total vehicle sales in May

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city