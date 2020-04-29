Indian Motorcycle to launch a new bike on May 1st

Indian Motorcycle has teased the launch of 'FTR Carbon' in a video uploaded on its regional YouTube channel.

The video shows glimpse of a carbon-fibre clad FTR1200's fuel tank and features a statement saying, “As close as you can get to the three-time championship winning FTR 750."

For the uninitiated, the Indian FTR1200 motorbike is inspired from the company's championship winning bike, the FTR 750.

(Also Read: Indian Scout Bobber Sixty unveiled: All you need to know)

Though deeper details are scarce at the moment, but what's certain at this point is that it will feature some race oriented light-weight components which may or may not be carbon fibre. The weight saving will enhance the overall performance of the bike, and that along with carbon fibre detailing on the exterior panels will add flair to the already appealing FTR1200.





It's 1,203cc V-twin engine will most likely remain untouched. This unit is known to produce 120 PS at 8,250 rpm and 115 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes teamed-up with a 6-speed gearbox.

The company introduced the FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica in the Indian market last year. The BS 6 update to the motorcycle isn't announced yet, but the same is expected to roll-out in sometime.

(Also Read: Honda working on a bigger capacity Rebel 1100 cruiser)

The FTR1200 Carbon will most likely sit at the top of the chain and will cost even more than the 'RR' model. For the uninitiated, the FTR 1200 S was earlier priced at ₹15.99 lakh* and the higher Race Replica retailed at ₹17.99 lakh* in India.

*ex-showroom







