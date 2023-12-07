HT Auto
India Bike Week 2023: Triumph Stealth Editions To Be Launched In India Tomorrow

India Bike Week 2023: Triumph Stealth Editions to be launched in India tomorrow

The 10th edition of India Bike Week is all set to kick off tomorrow, December 8, 2023, and the motorcycle festival will see several launches from major manufacturers. While Triumph has had a fantastic year with the 400 Twins, the British bike maker will end the year with the launch of the Bonneville Stealth Editions at IBW 2023. The Bonnie Stealth Edition was unveiled globally earlier this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 21:43 PM
Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles and will be priced at a premium
Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles and will be priced at a premium

The new Stealth Edition comprises distinct Triumph Bonneville motorcycles, each of which gets a unique design on the fuel tank with a hand-painted finish that shows different colours under different lighting. The special edition motorcycles comprise the Speedmaster Red Stealth Edition, Bobber Purple Stealth Edition, Bonneville T100 Blue Stealth Edition, Bonneville T120 Blue Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 1200 Red Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 900 Green Stealth Edition, Scrambler 900 Orange Stealth Edition, and T120 Black Stealth Edition with a matte silver finish.

Also Read : Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles.

The special paint scheme on the Stealth Edition comes with a base layer of the ‘Silver Ice’ mirror finish, followed by a ‘Sapphire Black’ graphite vignette. The paint scheme is covered in several layers of translucent tinted lacquer for the rich sheen on top. The new colour scheme is unique to the Stealth Editions and the bikes will be built in limited numbers.

Triumph previously announced that it will build the Stealth Editions only for one year and deliveries will commence globally from February 2024. Expect the Bonnie Stealth Editions to command a premium price tag, while landing in India in limited quantities.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 21:43 PM IST
TAGS: Bonneville T100 Triumph Bonnevillle Triumph Bonnevillle Stealth Edition Triumph India Bike Week India Bike Week 2023 Triumph Motorcycles

