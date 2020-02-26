In pics: Toyota Vellfire seeks to redefine luxury MPV segment

  • The Vellfire is an imposing MPV from Toyota which offers a high degree of luxury and comfort.
Toyota on Wednesday (February 26) officially launched the eagerly-awaited luxury MPV Vellfire in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.5 lakhs. The company said that the first three shipments of the vehicle have already been sold out.
The ultra luxury MPV competes with Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India. It has been brought in through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.
The flagship SUV from Toyota is a giant on four wheels and measures 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, is 1,950 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.
The cabin of the Vellfire is a stunning example of opulence. The front passenger and the middle row seats offer electronically-powered ottomans for additional leg support. These seats also offer heating and cooling features.
There is a 13-inch entertainment screen while other features like two sunroofs, three-zone climate control etc add to the premium feel on the inside.
The Vellfire makes use of a gasoline hybrid engine which ensures a strong drive performance.
