In pics: Toyota Vellfire seeks to redefine luxury MPV segment 6 Photos . Updated: 26 Feb 2020, 04:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk The Vellfire is an imposing MPV from Toyota which offers a high degree of luxury and comfort. 1/6Toyota on Wednesday (February 26) officially launched the eagerly-awaited luxury MPV Vellfire in India at ₹79.5 lakhs. The company said that the first three shipments of the vehicle have already been sold out. 2/6The ultra luxury MPV competes with Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India. It has been brought in through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. 3/6The flagship SUV from Toyota is a giant on four wheels and measures 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, is 1,950 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. 4/6The cabin of the Vellfire is a stunning example of opulence. The front passenger and the middle row seats offer electronically-powered ottomans for additional leg support. These seats also offer heating and cooling features. 5/6There is a 13-inch entertainment screen while other features like two sunroofs, three-zone climate control etc add to the premium feel on the inside. 6/6The Vellfire makes use of a gasoline hybrid engine which ensures a strong drive performance.